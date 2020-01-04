Street Dancer 3D Song Illegal Weapon 2.0: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have a dance off in the peppy track

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have released the third track from the movie titled Illegal Weapon 2.0 and it will feature an interesting dance off between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

and starrer Street Dancer 3D is one of the highly awaited movies of the year. Helmed by the Remo D’Souza, the movie is already creating the right amount of buzz in the town, courtesy its interesting ensemble of cast, riveting trailer and foot tapping numbers. In fact, the songs of Street Dancer 3D are already turning out to be chartbuster tracks. And adding on to the list, the makers have unveiled another groovy number from the movie and it is set to become the new party anthem.

Titled as Illegal Weapon 2.0, this peppy track has been shot on Varun and Shraddha and features and interesting dance off between the lead pair. Both the actors, who have impressed us with their sizzling dance moves in ABCD 2 earlier, will be once again making us skip a heartbeat as they set the screens on fire with their impeccable moves. To note, Illegal Weapon 2.0 happens to be a recreated version of a popular Punjabi song Illegal Weapon which was sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu. While the original singers have been retained in the new version, singer Tanishk Bagchi has added a new flavour to the song.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the movie will also star Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in key roles. Interestingly, it will be Varun’s second collaboration with Prabhudheva and Remo D’Souza after 2015 release ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D will be hitting the screens on January 24, 2020, and will be clashing with ’s Panga.

