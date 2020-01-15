Street Dancer 3D song Lagdi Lahore Di: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & Nora Fatehi will make you sway

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to release on January 24, 2020. A new song, Lagdi Lahore Di from the film is out and it features Varun, Shraddha and Nora Fatehi in a stunning avatar. Check it out.

A much awaited film of 2020 is , , Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film is a part of Remo D’Souza’s dance film franchise and the trailer left everyone in awe of the dance moves by Varun, Shraddha and Nora. Now, a new song, Lagdi Lahore Di is out and it features, Varun, Nora and Shraddha in a stunning avatar as they dance like no one’s watching. Their swanky moves clubbed with Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar’s vocals will make you sway.

The song begins with Shraddha aka Inayat asking Sahej aka Varun if he has a crush on her. Varun goes onto explain the meaning of it and then the song begins. We get to see Varun and Shraddha grooving to the tunes of the Lagdi Lahore Di on a roof. Their chemistry will surely leave you swooning. Shraddha’s look in the song is chic and stylish and will set trends among the youth. Composed by Sachin-Jigar & Guru Randhawa, Lagdi Lahore Di is a revamped version of Guru’s own track Lahore in Punjabi.

Post Shraddha and Varun, we get to see some banger moves by Nora Fatehi and Varun. Together, Varun and Nora set the screens on fire as they sway to the beats on a runway. The song is also penned by Guru and surely is a melody that will be hard to get out of your head and system. In the end, Varun aka Sahej is able to woo Inayat with his moves and dance and they seal it with a kiss of love.

Check it out:

The previous songs like Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Muqabla and Dua Karo are already the talk of the town. The trailer showcased the story of Sahej and Inayat who are from India and Pakistan. It takes the rivalry between nations onto the dance floor. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :YouTube

