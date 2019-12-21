Street Dancer 3D Song Muqabla: Prabhudheva shows Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor how the ‘King of Dance’ does it

Street Dancer 3D Song Muqabla: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D will hit the screens in January 2020. The first song Muqabla is out and it takes us down the memory lane with its peppy beats. Check it out.

A highly awaited sequel to ABCD, Street Dancer 3D reunites , and Prabhudheva along with other dancers. The trailer of the Remo D’Souza’s directorial was launched in a fun fashion in Mumbai this week and now, the first song, Muqabla is out. The song is a reprised version of Prabhudheva’s old song and it features Varun and Shraddha along with India’s King of dance in the snazziest avatar. Fans of Prabhudheva are surely in for a treat with Street Dance 3D’s song, Muqabla.

The song features Prabhu, Varun and Shraddha styling up the old number and adding more charm to it with some cool moves and formations. However, it is Prabhudheva’s iconic dance that steals the show and is worth the wait. Shraddha can be seen taking the dance floor with Prabhudheva but at the actual competition, it is Varun aka Sahej who shakes a leg with Prabhudheva and the king of dance shows him how it's done. The song's main USP and show stealing point is the solo dancing of Prabhudheva towards the end.

The trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USP’s of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the Muqabla song here:

