Street Dancer 3D Song Muqabla Public Reaction: Prabhudheva impresses Twitterati with his crazy dance moves

Fans dance to the tunes of Prabhudheva as he impresses Twitterati with his crazy dance moves in Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla.

Street Dancer 3D reunites the ABCD trio , and Prabhudheva. The makers of the dance drama unveiled its trailer this week and now the video of the first song, Muqabla is out. The song dates back to 1994 and embraces the essence of Prabhudheva’s original track Muqabla in Kadhalan. As the King of Dance shakes a leg to the reprised version of his own song, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor join his tribe presenting the snazziest avatar.

As Prabhudheva takes us on a nostalgic ride with the song Muqabla in Street Dancer 3D, netizens are all set to put on their dancing shoes and groove to the foot-tapping number. Prabhudheva impresses Twitterati with his crazy dance moves and the fans can't stop gushing as they walk down the memory lane. There comes a point where Prabhudheva takes the stage with his solo dance and oh boy! we almost jumped out of our chairs. Expressing the same zeal and excitement, here are a few Twitter reactions on Prabhudheva's Muqabla:

"Ababbbaa! @PDdancing is back and he has got #Muqabla to our lives again. Awesome choreography as usual. Absolutely fabulous work by him, @Varun_dvn & @ShraddhaKapoor! #StreetDancer3D", reads a Tweet.

"I couldn't stop myself from dancing on #Muqabla (tho im not a good dancer but tried my best hope you guys like it! I love you guys so sooo much!!", wrote another user.

#Muqabla is a perfect recreation, I happy team that has worked equally in terms of dance and lyrics... @Varun_dvn & Shraddha Kapoor Rocking, but yes Limelight goes to #PrabhuDeva Sir... Last 45 seconds of the video is MAGICAL... Things going good for #StreetDancer3D ... pic.twitter.com/xwmnHgrF74 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 21, 2019

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D brings the Indo-Pak war to the dance floor as the central characters Sahej and Inayat fight it out in a dance battle and eventually join hands to win the championship together. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, the film is slated for January 24, 2020 release.

