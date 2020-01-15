Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi nails a tuxedo pantsuit look and co star Varun Dhawan approves

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a stunning photo in a tuxedo pantsuit and dished out boss lady vibes.

Street Dancer 3D Nora Fatehi is making heads turn during her promotional spree for the upcoming dance film. The dancer and actress has undoubtedly raised the bar with her dancing skills and is making the right kind of noise on social media. Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a stunning photo in a tuxedo pantsuit and dished out boss lady vibes. Looking sharp, Nora styled her pantsuit with a limited edition bow tie and posed for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Nora captioned it with black heart emojis and wrote, "Like a black widow, baby." Like all of us, Nora's look also got a thumbs up from her co-star . The actor commented, "Innovator." The stunner Nora Fatehi will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan and Sharddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which has created a huge buzz.

Check out Nora's super smart look below:

The highly anticipated film, Street Dancer 3D will be hitting the silver screen on January 24, 2020. The fans and followers of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. The film, Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D’souza. The makers of this Bollywood film had previously released a song called Muqabla.

Today, the makers dropped a brand new song titled 'Lagdi Lahore Di' and fans have already gone gaga over it. Check out the video below.

