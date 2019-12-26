Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi takes help from Iron Man to protect herself from a sea of fans; Watch VIDEO

Street Dancer 3D actress Nora Fatehi was spotted at Mount Mary Church in Mumbai. The actress made her way to the church on Christmas with Varun Dhawan.

Bollywood was out and about on the occasion of Christmas. The Kapoors came together for two star-studded Christmas bash - one at Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's residence and the other at late Shashi Kapoor's home. Zoya Akhtar hosted a slew of Bollywood stars later that evening. As Mumbai painted the skies twilight, Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi was seen stepping out with her Street Dancer 3D co-star to offer her prayers at the city's renowned Mount Mary Church.

As they made their way to the church, they were welcomed with a sea of fans. The Garmi dancer resorted to an Iron Man mask to hide away from fans. However, it did not work in her favour. Fans identified the Saki Saki dancer and the Kalank star, who chose to hide his face under a mask as well. The duo was surrounded by their bodyguards, who helped them get through the crowd.

Watch the video below:

The video left fans worried. "This is scary ppl should not do this someone could get hurt," a fan pointed out. Another video from the night shows Varun being whisked away on a scooter after fans refused to make way for his exit.

On the work front, Varun and Nora featured in a new Street Dancer 3D titled Garmi. The song released today and Nora is seen burning the dance floor with her dance skills. Check out the video below:

Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January, 24, 2020. Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

