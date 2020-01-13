Street Dancer 3D: Tiger Shroff wows internet as he takes Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s Muqabla challenge

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Tiger Shroff is a dancer par excellence and time and again, this Baaghi actor has shown that there ain’t nobody who can dance the way he does. From Heropanti, Baaghi to War and other films, Tiger Shroff has always shown his dancing prowess and in the latest, we had Tiger Shroff groove to and ’s Muqabla song as an ode to the actors. Tiger took to his social media channel to post a video wherein he is seen doing the hook step of the song with choreographer Paresh Shirodkar.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and introduced the ‘Muqabla Challenge’ along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Tiger Shroff gave a shout out to Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Remo D’Souza, as he took the Muqabla Challenge. Alongside the video, wherein Tiger and Paresh are seen dancing to Muqaba, Tiger wrote, “Love this song,” followed by a heart emoji. Well, let us admit that Tiger Shroff totally nailed the hook step of the song, and soon after, Varun Dhawan thanked Tiger and tagged him as the most hardworking dude out there.

Prabhudeva’s iconic number Muqabla has been recreated for Street Dancer 3D and although Varun was not originally a part of the song, he requested to feature in it as he did not want to miss out on the chance to match steps with the legendary dancer. Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

