Street Dancer 3D Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan demands stringent action on the Nirbhaya case

Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun Dhawan spoke about the punishment that the criminals of the Nirbhaya gangrape case deserve and his team agreed to it.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva have been teasing the audience by dropping some amazing posters of Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudheva and Nora announcing about the trailer's release date. And today the trailer of Street Dancer 3D was finally out and left the viewers wanting for more. At the trailer launch, Varun, who was donning a grey sweatshirt and checkered pants spoke about the Nirbhaya case. On speaking about the punishment that the criminals deserve, Varun said, "We want strict punishment to be given to the criminals in the Nirbhaya case. As a team, we call for stringest punishment.."

For those who don't know, The Supreme court on Wednesday rejected the plea to review the death penalty of Singh who was convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Delhi’s Patiala House Court had deferred the hearing on the plea seeking issuance of death warrants against the four convicts on December 13. Further talking about the movie Varun said, "This film was stuck for the longest time. For four years, the script was stuck because a studio wasn't ready to back it up. That time T-Series came in place to help us. We were parentless then."

Director Remo D'Souza said that there might be a fourth installment to the movie. Street Dancer 3D also stars Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

