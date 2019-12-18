Street Dancer 3D Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan, Sharddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi & others arrive in an open bus

Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Leaving no stones unturned, Varun, Nora, Shraddha and Remo along with the other cast and crew hop on to an open bus with Street Dancer written on it and are on their way for the trailer launch.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva have been teasing the audience by dropping some amazing posters of Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudheva and Nora announcing about the trailer's release date. The posters left the audience excited and eagerly waiting for the trailer to be out. From showing off Varun's chiselled body to Nora's killer moves, the dancing guru Prabhudheva's stunning move to Shraddha's cool swag, the posters looked exciting and left everyone wanting for more.

And now, the stars are all set for the trailer launch. Leaving no stones unturned, Varun, Nora, Shraddha and Remo along with the other cast and crew hop on to an open bus with Street Dancer written on it and are on their way for the trailer launch. Varun Dhawan who is donning a grey sweatshirt and checkered pants is waving his fans while standing on the top of the bus. The actor even posed with some police officers. Sharddha is looking stunning in a black and white checkered mini dress. Nora, on the other hand, is looking gorgeous in an all-white dress. She paired her look with a black belt around her waist. Remo kept it casual in a grey t-shirt, blue denim and a black overcoat. He paired his look with a cool hat and a pair of black boots.

After reaching the trailer launch place, everyone started dancing and the cast was greeted with dancers dancing on Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani song. Later, Varun, Sharddha, Nora and others were also grooving before entering for the launch. It looks like the event is going to be a blast and leave fans even more excited. The movie also stars Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the pictures here:

