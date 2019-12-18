Street Dancer 3D Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor take India Pakistan rivalry on to the dance floor

Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D trailer is out. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film will release on January 24, 2020. Check it out.

One of the highly anticipated films starring and is Street Dancer 3D. The trailer of the much awaited dance film, Street Dancer 3 is finally out. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey across the globe as he follows his passion-Dancing. Shraddha will be seen playing Inayat in the film and her first look as the gorgeous and funky dance lover left everyone awestruck. Varun’s poster featured him in a hot shirtless avatar and it left fans drooling.

The trailer opens with Indian Cricket team taking on Pakistan's team on the field with Prabhudehva's narration. We get to see Varun as Sahej from India and Shraddha Kapoor as Inayat from Pakistan. Both Varun and Shraddha are rivals in a dance battle called 'Ground Zero.' The trailer then showcases Shraddha and Prabhudheva's team taking on Varun and Nora Fatehi's team. How circumstances change and they decide to come together to win is what seems to be the message in the trailer. We also get to see Prabhudheva shake a leg on his iconic number Muqabala from the South film in a reprised version.

The film’s shooting kicked off in January this year when Varun, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana and others of the Street Dancer 3D team went to Wagah Attari border to perform and shoot for the film. Varun and others also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar before kicking off the shoot of the film. Street Dancer 3D has been shot in London, Dubai, Punjab and Mumbai with international dance crews from across the globe. The dance battle was shot in Mumbai where Varun and Shraddha got emotional while wrapping up the film.

Check out the trailer of Street Dancer 3D here:

A day back, Varun and Shraddha kicked off the promotions of the film when they joined Remo on his dance reality show Dance Plus 5. Their photos from the same went viral as Varun and Shraddha looked amazing together. Street Dancer 3D is a sequel to ABCD 2 that also had Varun and Shraddha in the lead. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

