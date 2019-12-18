Street Dancer 3D Trailer reactions: Twitterati laud Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor for their dance moves as the trailer of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D releases today.

The trailer of , and Nora Fatehi's dance drama Street Dancer 3D stirred up a storm on the internet as it released a while ago. The much-anticipated film began attracting praises from all corners ever since the makers unveiled the first look posters. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and the entire team are all set to dance it through to 2020. Besides the leading actors, the film also boasts of a set of talented supporting stars like Prabhu Deva and Aparshakti Khurana.

The trailer opens with an ideal India vs Pakistan situation on the cricket ground. Taking the rivalry to the dance floor, Varun Dhawan as Sahej from India and Shraddha Kapoor as Inayat from Pakistan battle it out with their dance moves. Sahej hails from Punjab and lands across the globe as he follows his passion for dance where Inaayat crosses his path. Despite the bittersweet enmity between the two, they join hands and perform together as a team to win the dance championship. The trailer also shows Prabhu Deva shake a leg on his iconic dance number Muqabala.

Check out the trailer of Street Dancer 3D here:

As the makers unveiled the trailer of Street Dancer 3D today, Twitterati saw a swarm of posts dedicated to the Varun and Shraddha starrer. Fans are lauding the actors for their dance moves. While Varun's humour and style are appreciable, Shraddha Kapoor's first look is no less. The dance musical is bagging appreciation from all corners.

Check out the reactions:

This is really really damn amazing The songs Koi Dua karoMuqabla and Mile Sur Mera Tumhare literally gave me goosebumpsI literally cried while watching it Sahej you are just on fire your every moves dialogue and expressions are so perfect @Varun_dvnhttps://t.co/B3XpXWWjA0 — KRISHIKA AGRAWAL (@KRISHIKAAGRAWA5) December 18, 2019

Varun has huge potential on dancing skills. Hope this movie unleash it. Trailer looking fabulous. Shraddha and Nora are good. Excited. Will watch it. FDFS #StreetDancer3DTrailer #StreetDancer3Dhttps://t.co/Ie98WkDz5C — HariJersey (@The_SKRK) December 18, 2019

Check out more twitter reactions:

#StreetDancer3DTrailer Is "PHENOMENAL"

Movie gonna ...Rock

The work of Cast... In the trailer has been Glanced....#VarunDhawan & #ShraddhaKapoor .... POWERFUL

Another SUPERHIT HIT loading for @Varun_dvn Check Guys https://t.co/KKpz02LC3i — PARMOD SEN (@PARMODSain4) December 18, 2019

Street dancer 3D looks so good, almost unexpectedly good tbh. @Varun_dvn is loveeee — indira (@HyderIndira) December 18, 2019

GREAT TRAILER

A visual treat for dance lovers & that rivalry cum banter plot is entertaining..That emotional twist is a surprise & LOVED IT

VarunGlad to see Raghav & aparshakti shine too#StreetDancer3DTrailer #StreetDancer3Dhttps://t.co/4otfT20LeI — ʀᴏᴏᴘᴀʟ (@itzme_roopal) December 18, 2019

beautiful trailer , hit music + mass element + Ind vs Pak dance battle... film open very well at the box-office on January 24. #StreetDancer3D! #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor. here is trailer #StreetDancer3DTrailer : https://t.co/9M26riEQjv — Vishwajit (@1Vishwajitrao) December 18, 2019

