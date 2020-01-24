Street Dancer 3D: Twitterverse lauds Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer; Call it ‘Mind Blowing’

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020
As much as fans were excited to see Katrina Kaif share screen space with Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, fans were equally pumped to know that not Katrina but Varun will share screen space with Shraddha after Katrina walked out of the film. Although this is not the first time that Varun and Shraddha will be seen together as the two were earlier seen in ABCD2, but thanks to Street Dancer, Shraddha and Varun’s chemistry looks fresh.

While the film has hit the screens today, yesterday night, the makers of Street Dancer had a special screening of the film which was attended by Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakrobarty and others. Now, Street dancer is facing competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and as per a report, Street Dancer 3D is opening in about 3000 to 3100 screens, as opposed to 1450 screens for Panga, and as per Trade analysts, even though the good run of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior might affect the release of new films this week, Street Dancer 3D is expected to do well at the box office.

Just like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva, along with Dharmesh, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Salman Yusuff Khan and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

