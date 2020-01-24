Street Dancer 3D: Twitterverse lauds Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer; Call it ‘Mind Blowing’

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020

As much as fans were excited to see share screen space with in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, fans were equally pumped to know that not Katrina but Varun will share screen space with Shraddha after Katrina walked out of the film. Although this is not the first time that Varun and Shraddha will be seen together as the two were earlier seen in ABCD2, but thanks to Street Dancer, Shraddha and Varun’s chemistry looks fresh.

While the film has hit the screens today, yesterday night, the makers of Street Dancer had a special screening of the film which was attended by Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakrobarty and others. Now, Street dancer is facing competition from ’s Panga and as per a report, Street Dancer 3D is opening in about 3000 to 3100 screens, as opposed to 1450 screens for Panga, and as per Trade analysts, even though the good run of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior might affect the release of new films this week, Street Dancer 3D is expected to do well at the box office.

Just like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, and Prabhudheva, along with Dharmesh, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Salman Yusuff Khan and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

varuniac’s went through a real heartbreak during kalank and now seeing everyone so emotional over the great reviews of #StreetDancer3D is so overwhelming. it’s what we deserved and it’s what our hero @Varun_dvn deserves pic.twitter.com/ifzXvJMY5M — • (@booksb4looks) January 24, 2020

Watching my VD in 3D

I am already in love with Sahej @Varun_dvn #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/dTle6ePNq2 — dear Prajakta Joshi (@PrajaktaJoshi13) January 24, 2020

@Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @Norafatehi

One word for this movie

5 BLOCKBUSTER Movie unbelievable dance step done by all stars. Amazing Location, Perfect Love Story, Drama, Strong Emotions. #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/nq55s5mQe1 — Virendra Singh (HAPPY) (@Virendra_Happy) January 24, 2020

#StreetDancer3D has emotions to portray . Instilled with outstanding choreography, songs and patriotism ,this film is a perfect for #Republic weekend. Solid act by @Varun_dvn , @ShraddhaKapoor and other casts . Sure shot boxoffice hit !! Good watch

— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 22, 2020

