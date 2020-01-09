Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor jokingly smack each other as they groove to Muqabla; WATCH

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020

After ABCD2, and are coming together for Remo D’ Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and although was the first choice for the leading lady but as luck had it, the film eventually landed up with Shraddha Kapoor. Now as we speak, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are going all out to promote the film, for the film hits the screens on January 24, 2020, and today, we got our hands on a video wherein we can see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in full Muqabla mood as they promote the film.

In the video, we can see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor jokingly slap each other while the song- Muqabala plays in the backdrop and at the end of the video, we see Varun and Shraddha all smiles as they announce the release date of the film. Post the trailer of the film, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have released a couple of songs namely- Muqabla, Garmi and Illegal Weapon 2.0. A few days back, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi had jetted off to Indore to promote the film, and during the promotions, Varun was surprised when a young girl recreated his song- Muqabla and later, Varun joined in the girl and danced with her to the song. And as part of the promotions, yesterday, the cast of Street Dancer visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and thanks to social media, Varun posted a series of vidoes wherein we could see everyone having a whale of a time on the show.

Post Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama and also, Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More