Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan channels his inner rockstar in THIS photo; Nora Fatehi calls him ‘Booboo’

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020

Before the release of his films, , goes all out to make sure that he promotes the film and since his latest outing- Street Dancer 3D hits the screens tomorrow i.e. January 24, 2020, Varun Dhawan, along with the cast of the film, is making sure to travel to different cities and appear on reality shows to talk about the film. And since we are just few hours away from witnessing Varun and Shraddha’s epic India versus Pakistan dance rivalry in Street Dancer, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a photo wherein he is seen channeling his inner rockstar while laying on the road and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “The calm before the storm…”

Soon after, Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer co-star, Nora Fatehi, left a cute comment on his photo praising him for his style as she wrote, “Booboo got style….” Well, time and again, Varun and Nora have proved that whenever these two are together, they are fire together and when Varun Dhawan returned from his New Year vacay, Nora came to the Mumbai airport and the two broke into an impromptu dance in front of the paparazzi.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, from the trailer of the film to its songs, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film and recently, when Varun introduced the Muqabla challenge on social media, Tiger Shroff took the challenge and grooved to the song and Varun was so overwhelmed that he tagged Tiger as one of the most hard working dudes in the industry.

