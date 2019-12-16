Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan drops a poster featuring the dance diva Nora Fatehi; Check it out

The makers have released another character poster featuring the dance diva, Nora Fatehi. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have shared the poster on their Instagram account.

After dropping amazing character posters of showing off his chiselled body, donning her cool swag and Prabhudheva showing off his dance skills, the makers have released another character poster featuring the dance diva, Nora Fatehi. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have shared the poster on their Instagram account. In the poster, Nora is donning a red bra with black hot shorts and half-cut pants with her hair open. The Dilbar actress is looking stunning in this new avatar.

Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, "Hai garmi @norafatehi Trailer out 18 th dec." with a fire emoji whereas Shraddha wrote, "She’ll burn the dance floor with every move... the stage is going to be LIT! 2 days for the #StreetDancer3D trailer!" While, Varun, Shraddha and Prabhudheva's look has already left fans excited, Nora's look will definitely increase the excitement. Street Dancer 3D’s trailer will release on December 18, 2019. The movie also stars Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana and others. The BTS videos of the crew had already piqued the interest of the audiences for the film.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'souza. While the shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab, later the cast and the crew shot in Dubai, London and Mumbai. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. After the wrap up of the film, Shraddha penned a heartfelt note as she wrote, “We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It's been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir, our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams.”

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan drops a poster featuring ‘king of dance' Prabhudheva and adds to the excitement

Credits :Instagram

Read More