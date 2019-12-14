Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan drops a poster featuring ‘king of dance' Prabhudheva and adds to the excitement

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a new poster from Street Dancer 3D featuring Prabhudheva. The young star added to the excitement of the film and praised the ‘king of dance'. Check it out.

A highly awaited film is and starrer Street Dancer 3D. A sequel to ABCD, Street Dancer 3 will feature Varun as a Punjabi boy who loves dancing and the for the same, the shooting for the same was done in Amritsar at the beginning of this year. Now, as the trailer release date is drawing near, Varun and Shraddha along with others from Street Dancer 3 team, have been sharing posters of each character in the film. Starting with Varun’s look which was followed by Shraddha’s poster, everything is adding to fans’ excitement.

Today, Varun took to social media to share a poster featuring India’s ‘king of dance’ Prabhudheva. In the quirky poster, Prabhu can be seen pulling off a hook step as he gears up for the dance battle. Clad in a black tracksuit with an iconic black cap, Prabhu looks pumped to dance it out and steal the show. Varun shared the poster and wrote, “The king will reclaim his throne @PDdancing . 5 more sleeps till the trailer drops of #StreetDancer3D on 18th dec.”

A day back, Varun had shared a cool and hep poster of Shraddha Kapoor aka Chirkut. Donning a snazzy and hot look, Shraddha looked quite amazing in the poster and it left fans swooning. Varun’s look in the poster also left everyone in awe of his washboard abs. Street Dancer 3D’s trailer will release on December 18, 2019. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the poster:

The king will reclaim his throne @PDdancing . 5 more sleeps till the trailer drops of #StreetDancer3D on 18th dec. pic.twitter.com/9bszfn5z5R — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 14, 2019

Credits :Twitter

Read More