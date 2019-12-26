Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan escapes on a scooter as fans mob him outside a Church; WATCH

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020

Every year, on the occasion of Christmas, visits Mount Mary Church in Mumbai to seek blessings, and yesterday, Varun visited the Church with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi. However, something unexpected happened as the actor, was mobbed by hundreds of fans. That’s right! It so happened that although Varun and Nora visited the church hiding their faces with masks but sadly, they failed to fool their fans who in no time, figured out that it was Varun and as a result, hundreds of fans gathered around the church and what resulted was a mob like situation.

Clearly, Varun and his bodyguards did not anticipate such a situation and therefore, a paparazzo came in his scooter and Varun whisked away on it. In the said video, we can see Varun sitting on the scooter to escape because clearly, he is surrounded by hundreds of fans wanting to click a selfie with him.

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020, and post Street Dancer, Varun will be seen in Coolie No.1 and Sriram Raghavan’s war film. At the trailer launch of the film, Varun Dhawan revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was upset when she learnt that Remo sir has roped in for the film. However, when Katrina walked out of the film, Varun said that it was very sweet of Shraddha Kapoor to fill in place of Katrina Kaif. Post Street Dancer, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1, Sriram Raghavan’s war drama and Shashank Khaitna’s Me Lele co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

