Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan gives his dance face off with Nora Fatehi a humorous twist; Check it out

Varun Dhawan displays his funny side on social media as he gives a humorous twist to his dance face-off with Nora Fatehi and shares a collage on his Instagram handle.

Speaking of humour, is one of the wittiest actors in Bollywood. The millennial star is known for his funny punchlines, quirky style, and quick wit. Varun brings a lot of young energy into the industry. Besides his rib-tickling comedies such as Judwaa 2, Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others, the actor also manages to make us laugh in real life. Varun has always got the best jokes to crack! Be it pranking his co-stars or having fun on the sets, Varun is always a step ahead when it comes to amusing people.

Recently, Varun displayed his funny side on social media as well. The actor gave his dance face-off with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi a humorous twist as he shared a collage comparing his pose with one of Nora's steps from the song Garmi. "Who did it better?" Varun captioned his Instagram story. The picture on the top shows Nora pulling off a sizzling step in her red outfit in the track Garmi from Street Dancer 3D while the picture below shows Varun Dhawan trying to emulate the same step at an event. Dressed in a formal shirt and pants, his expressions are a 10 on 10. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, , and Nora Fatehi's film Street Dancer is just a few days away from its release. The dance drama has Varun and Shraddha as Sahej and Inayat, taking their Indo-Pak rivalry to the dance floor as Sahej hails from Punjab to win a dance competition and Inayat from Pakistan comes with the same dream. Taking the level of dancing a notch higher, Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudeva in a key role. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is slated for January 24, 2020 release.

