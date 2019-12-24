Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan introduces the Muqabla Challenge for his fans; Watch 

Varun Dhawan shared a video on Instagram introducing the Muqabla Challenge. In the video, we can see Varun grooving like a pro with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

is all geared up for his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The actor is too excited on the response the trailer and the first song Muqabla received. The trailer was loved by the audience and have made them wait eagerly for the movie to release. Talking about Muqabla, the song is a reprised version of Prabhudheva’s old song and it features Varun and Shraddha along with India’s King of dance in the snazziest avatar. The song features Prabhu, Varun and Shraddha styling up the old number and adding more charm to it with some cool moves and formations.

Today, Varun Dhawan shared a video on Instagram introducing the Muqabla Challenge. In the video, we can see Varun grooving like a pro in full josh donning a red sweatshirt and black pants. He is dancing with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He wrote, "@ #MuqablaChallenge with masterji @ganeshacharyaa बहुत किया मस्ती ,अब दिखाओ थोड़ी चुस्ती. This is open to only fans remodsouza @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi #streetdancer3d releasing 24 th January." Well, his insta stories show many entries from his fans who have already taken up the challenge.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

