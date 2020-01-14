Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan lights up the internet as he dances with a postman to Muqabla; WATCH

Street Dancer 3D is slated for a January 24, 2020 and it will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

When promotes his film, he is all over the internet and during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. From turning hairstylist to to kite flying in Ahmedabad to distributing roses to fans at the airport, Varun Dhawan is doing it all and in the latest, Varun Dhawan danced with a postman on his song- Muqabla. That’s right!

In the video, this Kalank actor is seen shaking a leg with a postman. In the video, Varun Dhawan and the postman are seen grooving on the song Muqabla, and the postman looks visibly thrilled as he met the stars. Before leaving, Varun greeted him and hugged him and Shraddha Kapoor, too danced with them. Prior to this, in Ahemdabad, Varun Dhawan danced with a young girl to Muqabla. From Muqabla, Garmi, Due Karo to Illegal Weapon, Street Dancer is winning hearts with its songs and recently, we had Tiger Shroff groove to Muqabla as an ode to Varun and Shraddha and after seeing the video, Varun tagged Tiger as the most hardworking dude in the industry.

Talking about Street Dancer, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Also, the film stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D is slated for a January 24, 2020 and it will clash at the box office with ’s Panga.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

