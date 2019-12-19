Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan OPENS UP on why the film was almost shelved

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020,

Yesterday, all streets led to the trailer launch of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D because and hopped onto a bus to launch the trailer. As soon as the trailer of the film was dropped online, Twitterverse showered love on Varun and Shraddha and their India-Pakistan rivalry. That said, during the press meet, while Remo D’Souza openly said that the possibility of having a fourth installment of the film are very high, Varun revealed that a point had come when the makers were planning to shelve the film. That’s right!

Yesterday, at the trailer launch event Varun revealed, “Ek aisa time tha jab yeh film banne nahi wali thi. Remo sir ko pata hai, kuch 3-4 saal yeh film atak gayi thi because of some reason…. A studio was not backing it. They took a decision not to make films in India at that time. We were almost parentless with this film. At that time, Bhushan Kumar came in our life and backed the film.” Also, at the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan opened up on being the first choice for the film and how Shraddha Kapoor was upset when she got to know that she wasn’t part of the third installment. Also, Varun Dhawan said that it was very nice of Shraddha Kapoor to step in and agree to do the film when Katrina Kaif walked out of the film.

