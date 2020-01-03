Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan REVEALS Danish Zehen was his inspiration for Sahej’s look in the movie

Varun Dhawan today revealed the inspiration behind his look as Sahej in Street Dancer 3D. Sharing a collage of himself and Danish Zehen, the actor posted a heartfelt note.

is all geared up for the release of his dance film, Street Dancer 3D with Sharddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The trailer and two songs Muqabla and Garmi from the movie were released last year. The songs and the trailer has received a great response from the audiences. Muqabla and Garmi have topped the chartbusters list too. Varun portrays the role of Sahej in the dance drama. The actor today revealed the inspiration behind his look as Sahej in the film.

Sharing a collage of himself and Danish, Varun wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish." For the uninitiated, Danish Zehen was a 21-year-old YouTube blogger and a social media star. He had about 855k followers on his Instagram page and 3 million on his YouTube channel. He used to rap songs and review products. He was also a contestant in Vikas Gupta's Ace of Space.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Danish passed away on December 20th, 2018 due to a car accident. Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the movie is helmed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Lizelle D’Souza. The dance-based film is all set to hit the screens on 24 January 2020. The movie also stars Murli Sharma, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Sanam Johar and Vartika Jha among others.

Also Read: Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan turns ‘Blonde Baby’ as he shares his new look; Internet loves it

Credits :Instagram

Read More