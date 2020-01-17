Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan REVEALS he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor when he was in school

Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will hit the screens on January 24, 2020 and will witness a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

After romancing each other in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD2, and are coming together once again in Street Dancer 3D and besides being contemporaries, Varun and Shraddha have been childhood friends, and known each other since a long time. Nowadays, Shraddha and Varun are busy with the promotions of the film and during a recent interview, the two stars revealed that they had a crush on each other when they were little, but never did anything about it.

Varun goes on to reveal that Shraddha and his bachpan ki story is filmy because while initially, there was inter-school rivalry but deep down, there was some hidden fondness as well for each other. Furthermore, Varun Dhawan goes on to reveal that despite being fond of each other, they both never acted on it. When Varun was asked as to why he not expressed his feelings for Shraddha, he said that at that age, boys don’t like girls and since they were all too young, he didn’t understand it. Later, when Shraddha was asked if she would have said yes to him, if Varun would have asked her on a date, the Aashiqui 2 actress revealed that she only liked Varun and at that age, she could not see beyond him.

Now since Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor didn’t express their fondness for each other when they were 8-9 years old, Varun said that they ended up becoming great friends. Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the film will witness the India-Pakistan dance rivalry, and it will hit the screens on January 24, 2020 and will witness a box office clash with ’s Panga.

