Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals he practiced hard to get the right backflip to match today's standards

is all geared up for the release of his upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D with . The actor is currently busy promoting his film in full swing. Leaving no stones unturned, Varun has been travelling to places for the promotions of his film. The trailer and the amazing songs like Muqabla, Garmi and much more have created a stir among the audiences. People are already going gaga over the film and are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Known for his hard work, Varun likes to be perfect in his every move. From acing his acting skills to his dancing skills, the actor strives hard to get it perfect. Recently, Varun has shared a video on his Instagram account which is proof of how hardworking the actor is. In the video, Varun is parctising getting his backflip perfect for Street Dancer 3D. The actor keeps trying until he does it like a pro without any help or support. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "#SD3 has a lot of tricks which I had to learn to match today’s standards. @kuldeepshashi has always pushed me to reach perfection and been by my side in this journey thank u brother #teamstreetdancer."

Talking about the movie, Street Dancer 3D has been helmed by Remo D’Souza and marks Varun’s second collaboration with the director. The actor-director duo had first collaborated in 2015 for ABDC 2. Also starring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in key roles, the movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

