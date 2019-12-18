Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan’s film to get its 4th installment? Here’s what director Remo D’Souza has to say

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in January 2020. After the wait, finally

After the wait, finally, all the fans of and can heave a sigh of relief as the makers of Street Dancer 3D have finally launched the trailer of the film, and well, we feel that this was the perfect Xmas treat for their fans, isn’t it? Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in key roles. The film also stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal. As soon as the trailer of the film was launched, Varun shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "They have got the moves and a story to say! Watch them shuffle and let the street slay #StreetDancer3D trailer out noow."

Post the trailer launch, Varun and Shraddha interacted with the media and during the media interaction, Remo D’Souza revealed that after ABCD and ABCD2, Street Dancer 3D was stuck for the longest time and now that the film is all set to hit the screens, Remo said that, “There might be a fourth instalment to the movie.” Hurry, we go! Talking about the trailer, it begins in Varun's voice as he says, "India aur Pakistan, chahe crciket mein mile ya dance battle mein, maza toh aaega,” and through the course of the trailer, we are gripped to see Varun and Shraddha gear up for their biggest muqabla.

Post Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s war film.

