Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shares the motion poster of his next song 'Garmi' with Nora Fatehi

Varun Dhawan has recently shared the motion poster of his new song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D in which he will be shaking a leg with Nora Fatehi. Check out the poster.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely Street Dancer 3D. Considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, it has been making headlines ever since its inception. The trailer of Street Dancer 3D has also been released a few days back by its makers which has garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans who are now eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres.

A few days back, the first song from the movie, Muqabla was dropped by the makers which happens to be a reprised version of Prabhu Deva’s old song. Now, has shared a motion poster of the second song of Street Dancer 3D which is titled Garmi. As revealed by Varun, he will be seen shaking a leg with Nora Fatehi in this song which will be crooned by rapper Badshah.

Check out the motion poster of Garmi below:

(ALSO READ: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan introduces the Muqabla Challenge for his fans; Watch)

We can clearly see Varun and Nora’s sizzling chemistry in the motion poster of the song itself! He has also called it the hottest song of the decade which has made the fans eager to watch the same. Talking about the movie Street Dancer 3D, it stars Varun Dhawan, , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Prabhu Deva and others in lead roles. It has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co – produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More