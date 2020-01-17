Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shows off his cool dance move in the latest poster

Street Dancer 3D Poster: Varun Dhawan who is portraying the role of Sahej is all set to take us through his journey from the streets of Patiala to Piccadilly Circus.

and are all geared up for their upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D. The trailer of the movie which was released last year was appreciated by all. The trailer has piqued the interest of the audiences even more. The songs Gari, Muqabla, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and others are topping the chartbusters. Varun and Shraddha have been promoting their film in full swing. They have been travelling to places for promotions leaving no stone unturned. The film is a part of Remo D’Souza’s dance film franchise and the trailer and songs have left everyone in awe of the dance moves by Varun, Shraddha and Nora.

Today, Varun shared the new poster from Street Dancer 3D featuring him as Sahej. In the poster, we can see Varun is standing with his legs crossed facing his back and looking sideways donning cool shades. The actor, who is wearing a jacket has his one hand up and is showing 3 through his fingers. Varun's cool dance move in the poster is just amazing. Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, "A story from the streets of patiala to Piccadilly Circus #streetdancer3d 24 th jan."

Check out Street Dancer 3D's new poster here:

A story from the streets of patiala to Piccadilly Circus #streetdancer3d 24 th jan pic.twitter.com/8TeGlDxLNq — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 17, 2020

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

