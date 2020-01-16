Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor have a blast with the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shraddha and Varun caught up with the cast and crew of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and grooved with them on Muqabla and had a blast with the cast.

Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer and songs of the movie have been appreciated by the audience. Shraddha and Varun have been promoting their film in full swing. They have been travelling to places for promotions. From going to Gujarat to promoting their film on the sets of reality shows, Varun and Shraddha are leaving no stones unturned. Their co-star Nora Fatehi is also spotted occasionally with the two while promoting the film.

Recently, Shraddha and Varun were spotted having a gala time on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Varun was donning a white printed t-shirt and blue denim. He paired his look with blue coloured shoes that had fluorescent coloured lace. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a white mini frock. She had tied plaits to her hair sideways and had paired her look with black heels. Varun and Shraddha arrived in style in an open jeep on the sets. Varun jumped off the jeep like a hero. Later, the two caught up with the cast and crew of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and grooved with them on Muqabla and had a blast with the cast.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai.

