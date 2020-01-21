Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib before film's release

Varun along with Remo D'Souza was spotted at the Golden Temple seeking blessings before they began shooting for Street Dancer 3D and now with just a few days left for the movie to release, Varun came along with Shraddha to seek blessings at a Gurudwara.

and are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The two have been busy promoting their film in full spree. Recently, Varun and Shraddha were spotted in Delhi promoting their film. As Varun and Shraddha posed for photos, they were a sight to behold. And now just a few hours back, Varun and Shraddha were spotted seeking blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. Varun was spotted wearing a brown coloured jacket and dark blue denim.

Varun had covered his head with a sacred scarf. On the other hand, Shraddha was donning a printed jumpsuit and had covered her head with a grey coloured dupatta. The two were also spotted giving water to the people who visited the Gurudwara. If you all remember, the team of Street Dancer 3D had visited Golden Temple in Amritsar before they began the shoot of the movie. Varun along with the director Remo D'Souza was spotted at the temple seeking blessings and now with just a few days left for the movie to release, Varun came along with Shraddha to seek blessings at a Gurudwara.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh and others. Songs like Dua Karo, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and more are trending chartbusters from the film. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020. The film is the story of Sahej and Inayat and is set in London. The trailer showcased a rivalry between Varun and Shraddha’s characters as they belong to India and Pakistan.

