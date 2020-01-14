Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan suits up in style and Shraddha Kapoor looks elegant at the film's promotions

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted promoting Street Dancer 3D on the sets of Indian Idol. The two were looking stunning in their elegant outfits.

and are all geared up for their upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D. The two have been promoting their film in full swing. They have been travelling to places for promotions. Varun and Shraddha co-star Nora Fatehi is also spotted accompanying the two sometimes. Recently, Varun and Shraddha had gone to Gujarat to promote their movie. As Makar Sankranti is near, Varun and Shraddha were spotted flying kites in Gujarat while promoting their film. The two had a gala time.

Today, Varun was first spotted donning a t-shirt in which Street Dancer 3D was written and camouflaged blue coloured shorts as he was entering his vanity van. A little while later, Varun Dhawan was looking dapper in a navy blue coloured suit. The actor had paired his suit with a white t-shirt and multi-coloured tie. The actor looked handsome and dashing in his suit avatar. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted looking elegant in a black jumpsuit. The jumpsuit had some lovely prints on it. Shraddha had neatly tied up her hair with a middle partition and was looking stunning.

Varun and Shraddha had come to promote their film Street Dancer 3D on the sets of Indian Idol. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

