Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan thanks paparazzi for rescuing him and Nora Fatehi from the mob; WATCH

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will hit the screens on January 26, 2020

Although has jetted off to an undisclosed location with ladylove Natasha Dalal to ring in the New Years, the actor, since the past few days, has been busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring and Nora Fatehi. Yesterday, Varun, Nora and Remo launched their second song from the film titled Garmi and ahead of the song launch, Varun and Nora Fatehi had visited the Mount Mary Church.

Although Varun and Nora hid their face with masks while they visited the church but their fans were quick to figure out and as a result, Varun and Nora were mobbed by hundreds of fans outside the church. Since their bodyguards didn’t anticipate such a mob like situation, and therefore, Varun Dhawan escaped the scene with a paparazzo in his scooter. And post the song launch, knowing Varun Dhawan and his sense of humility, he thanked the paparazzo for saving him from the mob-like situation.

At the song launch, Varun Dhawan expressed a sense of gratitude to the paparazzi for helping him and Nora from the mob as he said, “I am thankful to the paps, they went out of their way to help us. They showed a lot of insaanaiyat.” Thereafter, Varun recorded a video and thanked the two cameramen who saved him and Nora as he said, “Yeh Hai Aamchi Mumbai…” On the work front, Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer will hit the screens on January 26, 2020, and post that, he will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s war drama, and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele and also, reports suggest that Varun will collaborate with his brother for the sequel to Dishoom.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More