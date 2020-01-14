Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan trying to lip sync a song from the movie is unmissable; WATCH Video

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Dhvani Bhanushali get involved in a fun banter during the promotions of a song from Street Dancer 3D in Ahmedabad. Check out the video.

The upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D has been grabbing a lot of headlines ever since the release of its trailer. Not only that, actors and have been the talk of the town off late because of the same reason. The makers as well as the rest of the star cast of the movie have been busy these days with its promotions in every possible platform. They have been juggling from one place to another for the same.

Recently, the entire star cast of Street Dancer 3D jetted off to Ahmedabad, Gujarat for promotions the pictures of which became viral on social media too. Recently, a video has come up in which Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and singer Dhvani Bhanushali can be seen getting involved in a fun banter during the promotion of the song ‘Na Ja Tu’ from the movie. In the video, we can see Varun trying to lip sync Dhvani which is sure to leave anyone in splits.

Check out the video below:

(ALSO READ: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan is full of swag in ripped shorts & Shraddha Kapoor keeps it chic for promotions)

The video continues with Shraddha Kapoor coming forward with Dhvani and saying that it is, in fact, the latter who has sung the song and not Varun. Talking about the movie, apart from Shraddha and Varun, it also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. It has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie has been scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More