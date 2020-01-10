Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan wins the internet as he meets and dances with kids in Jodhpur; WATCH

Street Dancer will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020 and it will witness a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha’s Panga.

, as we speak, is busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and after jetting off to Indore with Nora Fatehi, Varun recently was in Jodhpur to promote the film. Thanks to social media, we got our hands on a video wherein he is seen receiving a warm welcome by young kids from Jodhpur who cannot contain their excitement after they see Varun Dhawan. In the said video, kids can be seen asking Varun Dhawan for selfies and autographs, and they all look excited after looking at their favourite star. And knowing Varun and his love for kids, he made sure to sign autographs, click pictures and dance with them.

Post the trailer launch of Street Dancer, the makers have dropped a couple of songs from the film- namely Illegal Weapon, Muqabla and Garmi, among others and the film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020. A few days back, while promoting the film in Indore, a video of Varun dancing to Muqabla with a small girl had gone viral and fans loved Varun and his fans camaraderie.

Street Dancer will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020 and it will witness a box office clash with and Richa Chadha’s Panga.

Credits :Instagram

Read More