Street Dancer 3D VS Panga: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s story or Kangana Ranaut’s film, which is your pick?

Another Friday is here with a clash of two films of different genres. Kangana Ranaut’s slice of life drama Panga or Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance flick, Street Dancer 3D, share your pick between the two flicks.

Every Friday, Bollywood gets to witness a new release in theatres which leaves fans excited. This Friday, two of the most anticipated films of 2020, Street Dancer 3D and Panga have released and fans of , , are all set to watch their favourites entertain them all over again. In Panga, Kangana will be seen in a slice of life family drama while in Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Shraddha team up for a dance off.

Promotions of Panga and Street Dancer 3D have been on since the trailer was released. Kangana along with Jassie Gill has been promoting Panga across cities. Likewise, Varun and Shraddha have gone from one city to another to create buzz about Street Dancer 3D. This is Varun and Shraddha’s second flick together post ABCD 2 which was loved by their fans. During the promotions, often Shraddha and Varun engaged in fun banter which becomes a highlight of their promotional tours.

On the other hand, Kangana along with Jassie, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta spoke boldly on burning issues which also added to the buzz for Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the initial reviews by critics have been positive for Panga and fans are excited to see the film. On the other hand, Remo D’Souza’s directorial has dance lovers excited and cheering for Varun and Shraddha. Now, we would like the fans to vote as to which film they will go to see in theatres this weekend.

On clash with Kangana’s Panga, Varun had said that he has known Kangana for many years and has admired her work. He had mentioned that the audience should watch both films and talking about the clash in 2020 is pointless. Kangana, on the other hand, had said at the trailer launch that both Panga and Street Dancer 3D have a different target audience which is a relief for her. As both films have hit the screens today, Bollywood lovers would surely have a hard time picking one between the two.

