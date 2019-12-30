Street Dancer 3D's Nora Fatehi starts #GarmiChallenge; Asks fans to participate

Nora Fatehi, who will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D, took to her Instagram handle to kick start the #GarmiChallenge. Check out the video right here

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the ace dancers in Bollywood, will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside and . The actress created waves on the internet recently when the latest song Garmi from the movie featuring her got released. The song Garmi has been receiving rave reviews from all the quarters. The stars are now gearing up for the promotions. Kickstarting one promotional event, Nora, on Monday, took to her Instagram to start off a new hook-step challenge. Sharing a snippet from her song Garmi, Nora wrote, The #Garmichallenge is officially ON ! Lets do this!" For the unversed, people who participate in the challenge have to ace the hook step and share the video with the hashtag. Nora, who has earlier thrown such challenges, had earlier shared her favorite videos and appreciated fans' dance skills.

Talking about the foot-tapping song, the same was released on December 26. The track is composed & penned by Badshah. Speaking of the movie, the same is helmed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Lizelle D’Souza. The dance-based film is all set to hit the screens on 24 January 2020. The trailer of the film was released recently and it received a good response from the cinephiles. Prabhu Deva, Murli Sharma, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Sanam Johar and Vartika Jha among others feature in the movie as well.

Check out Nora Fatehi's IG post below:

What are your views on the same? Did you like the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

