Street Dancer: Shraddha Kapoor forgets steps while dancing with Varun Dhawan to Illegal Weapon in THIS video

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in key roles will release on January 24, 2020

and have romanced onscreen earlier in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD2 and soon, the two will be seen in Street Dancer 3D. As we speak, Varun and Shraddha have been busy with the promotions of the film, for the two recently jetted off to Ahmedabad to promote Street Dancer 3D and while chilling in the hotel room, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor decided to recreate their Illegal Weapon dance off. In a candid video which was shot by Nora Fatehi, we can see that Shraddha forget her dance steps as Varun encourages her to “Get ready!” After a while, Shraddha recalls the steps and catches up, while Nora Fatehi records the video.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is set in the UK, and in the film, Varun Dhawan will be playing an Indian dancer while Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan. During a recent interview, Varun Dhawan opened up about the message behind Street Dancer 3D as he said that their characters in the film are dancing for India, and Shraddha and his team are from Pakistan. “Dance is not only for enjoyment but through the medium you can express a lot and you can change lives,” Varun had said.

Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on January 24 and will witness box office clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, starring . Talking about the box office clash between Street Dancer 3D and Panga, Varun had said that Kangana is someone he has known for a lot of years and he admires her work and Varun said that he feels both films are very different and therefore, they shouldn’t think about box office clash.

