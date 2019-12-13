Street Dancer: Shraddha Kapoor lights up the internet as she sports kohl eyes & hip look on the poster of film

Talking about the film, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'souza and the film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Puneet Pathak, among others

In just a few days, we will be treated to the trailer of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and before that, the makers have been teasing the fans with the first look of and from the film. While yesterday, the makers released Varun Dhawan’s first look from the film which had Varun flaunt his chiseled body, today, Shraddha Kapoor’s look from the film was released and in the poster, Shraddha Kapoor nailed her uber chic look as she sported kohl eyes and poker straight hair. In the poster, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing black shorts and neon green bralette paired with fishnet leggings and boots.

Sharing Shraddha's poster, Varun Dhawan wrote, “She’s a heartbreaker, this girl @ShraddhaKapoor. The battle of dance begins trailer out 18 th dec.6 more sleeps to go #StreetDancer3D (sic).” Soon after, Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi co-star, Tiger Shroff, shared Shraddha poster from the film on his Instagram handle as he wrote, “Burn the floor…all the best Shraddha Kapoor and team.”

Talking about the film, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'souza and the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Puneet Pathak, among others. While the shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab, later the cast and the crew shot in Dubai, London and Mumbai and after the wrap up of the film, Shraddha penned a heartfelt note as she wrote, “We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It's been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir, our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams.”

Credits :Instagram

Read More