Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan punches a pack on his friends as he recreates a scene from film; WATCH

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020.

After a marathon shooting schedule in Punjab, Dubai, London and Mumbai, the cast and crew of Street Dancer 3D are, as we speak, busy with the promotions of The film. It was only yesterday that and Nora Fatehi had jetted off to Indore to promote the film and during the promotions of the film, a video of Varun Dhawan dancing to Muqabla with a little girl went viral online.

That said, we know Varun Dhawan can go to any extreme to promote his film and for starters, the Kalank actor posted a fun video on social media wherein he is seen recreating a scene from the film with his co-stars. In the video, Varun hits a stranger who is troubling another man and after saving him, Varun voices a dialogue from Street Dancer which goes like, ‘Chahe tere lab par wahe guru da naam aave ya na aave par woh pal bhi Ibadat ka honda hai, jad tu kissi Aur Ke kaam aawe..” Alongside the video, Varun wrote, “HELP THOSE EVEN WHEN YOU KNOW THEY CANT HELP YOU BACK #sahej..” Soon after Remo D’Souza left a comment saying ‘Apni picture bana rahe ho.’ Talking about Street dancer,

During a recent interview, Varun spoke about how he and Shraddha didn’t get any hand holding while prepping for the sequel and had to pick up the steps while practicing with professional dancers, that too quickly. Also, Varun Dhawan shared that he would practice for 7 hours and weight train for 60 to 90 minutes to target his legs as he had to do stunts and professional dance moves.

