Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan turns ‘Blonde Baby’ as he shares his new look; Internet loves it

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020.

After a dreamy New Year’s celebration with ladylove Natasha Dalal, is back to the bay. And as soon as Varun arrived in the bay, he didn’t waste any minute and straightaway started the promotions of Street Dancer 3D at the airport as he grooved with Nora Fatehi, who had come to receive him at the airport with his dance crew, to the songs of the film. That said, today, Varun Dhawan posted a series of photos on social media wherein he is seen flaunting a blonde look. In the photos, Varun Dhawan is seen sporting a blonde look and also showing off his tattoos that he got for the film. Alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “BLONDE BABY..”

During Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s New Year vacay, the lovebirds bumped into Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and Virat Kohli, and all the stars celebrated New Years together as Anushka Sharma posted a video on social media wherein they were all in one frama as Saif Ali Khan wished everyone New Years. Later, Varun Dhawan met his Dishoom co-star Jacqueline Fernandes in Switzerland and the two enjoyed a skiing together.

On the work front, Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, will hit the screens on January 26, 2020, and post this, Varun will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele co starring Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

