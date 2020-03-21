Stuck at home amid COVID 19 scare? Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day

As most of us are on a self-quarantine break, being stuck at home can be irritating sometimes. But in these tense times, Pinkvilla suggests Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa to enjoy some light moments amid coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a panic like situation across the world as the toll of COVID 19 positive cases have crossed 2.5 lakhs. In fact, just like many countries around the world, India is also battling this deadly virus as the toll here is inching towards 300 including 4 deaths. This rapidly spreading virus has forced natives here to stay indoors and the fast running life in the country to a standstill. Needless to say, staying at home isn’t been easy and can turn frustrating at times. But in these stressful times, Pinkvilla has picked some popular comedy movie to help to enjoy the self-quarantine period.

Today, Pinkvilla pick of the day is starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Released in 2007, the movie is one of the most entertaining movies in Bollywood and never fails to entertain you despite watching it repeatedly. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of 1993 releases Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu and also features Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel etc in key roles. The epic horror comedy sees Shiney and Vidya as Siddharth and Avni respectively, who are the NRI couple and have returned to their native village to stay in their ancestral palace which is said to be haunted. And then begins the series of scary yet humorous situations which will put your stress at bay. Interestingly, Siddharth and Avni’s love filled chemistry has been one of the key elements of the movie and their love track ‘Labon Ko Labon Se’ continues to be a popular romantic number for millennials.

The mysterious happenings in the palace make Siddharth doubt his childhood love interest Radha (played by Ameesha Patel) and he seeks help from his psychiatrist friend Aditya (played by Akshay. Aditya’s entry in the story gives the plot a new twist as this handsome doctor comes with interesting elements. He has a unique way of observing things and his sense of humour will certainly leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Interestingly, Vidya appears to be a surprise package in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. After all, it was she who was possessed by Manjulika. From being a loving and caring wife to becoming a woman who is seeking revenge after being possessed, Vidya’s transformation and her performance will leave you in awe. She will not only give you goosebumps but will also leave you glued to the seats.

Amid these powerful performances, there is this one character who also manages to leave a mark. We are talking about Chota Pandit (played by Rajpal Yadav). His performance right from being a confident bhoot bhagao baba to a cuckoo, his performance will certainly leave you in wits.

From the dialogues to performance and even the songs, Bhool Bhulaiyaa had every ingredient to be a superhit and attain the cult status. In fact, while we still hum the ‘Aami Je Tomar’ tunes, this movie has proved to be a perfect entertainer even in the present time and is meant to make it to your playing during quarantine break to enjoy some light moments.

Don’t forget to tell us your review of the movie in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More