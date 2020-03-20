Stuck at home due to Coronavirus? Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan’s Chupke Chupke is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day

Coronavirus lockdown has kept everyone at home. However, Pinkvilla’s pick of the day for you is Chupke Chupke starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Here’s why.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has managed to outbreak in India and due to this, several states are on a lockdown. With theatres and malls shut, people are staying at home and we’re sure, it’s not an easy time for anyone. However, amidst all the scary news and depressing information about Coronavirus, Pinkvilla has picked some classic comedies for you to make most of self quarantining and today’s flick is 1975 Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s cult comedy, Chupke Chupke starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan and .

The classic comedy that released back in 1975 is one of the rare gems of Indian cinema that has stellar performances by Dharmendra, Big B, Om Prakash, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan. The epic comedy sees Dharmendra playing Professor Parimal Tripathi aka ‘Ghaas Phoos ke doctor’ who gets jealous of his wife, Sulekha (Sharmila) always praising her ‘Jijaji’ played by Om Prakash. After Sulekha keeps praising her brother-in-law, Parimal decides to bring him down in a hilarious way and pretends to be a driver (Pyaremohan) at his house when his wife goes to stay at her sister’s house. In Coronavirus lockdown times when the entire family is going to be home, Chupke Chupke should make it to your playlist of the day!

Dharmendra’s shuddh Hindi to tease Om Prakash aka Barrister Raghavendra Sharma aka Jijaji hits every right chord. The comedy of confusions gets even more hilarious when Amitabh Bachchan is coerced by Dharmendra to play his wife Sulekha’s fake husband aka Professor of Botany Parimal Tripathi. The hesitancy in Big B aka Professor Sukumar Sinha (who originally teaches English) to play a Botany professor to make fun of Om Prakash aka Jijaji lit up the screens and made people laugh their hearts out.

All of this mixed with the track where Sulekha’s sister and Jijaji suspect her to be having an affair with Pyarimohan, the driver, leads to hilarious situations that ultimately prove to be an entertainer for the entire family. In such serious times of Coronavirus, Chupka Chupka surely will come as a respite for you and your family and hence, we recommend this classic comedy for the day.

Things get even more interesting when Jaya Bachchan thinks Big B to be Parimal and wants him to teach her Botany. However, Sukumar, who pretends to be Parimal, already has fallen in love with Jaya aka Lata by then and hence, fumbles every time she mentions Botany to him.

The music of the film is also extremely entertaining and songs like ‘Chupke Chupke’, "Ab Ke Sajan Saawan Mein", "Sa Re Ga Ma" and more keep you entertained and come as a respite in such a serious time of COVID 19.

Hence, this Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy should be on your list of must-watch films. If you haven’t seen it till now, Pinkvilla recommends making the most of self-quarantine time with family by watching this gem of Hindi cinema!

