Stuck at home due to Coronavirus? Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

Coronavirus lockdown just got extended by 21 days and amid the same, Pinkvilla’s pick of the day is Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu. The light rom-com will make the quarantine period fun for the entire family.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has kept us all at home for our safety. However, passing time while self quarantining is a tough task. However, to make it easy for our patrons, Pinkvilla has come up with a flick of the day and today’s pick from our side for all is and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu. The 2011 romantic comedy, that starred Kangana as the feisty Tanuja aka Tanu and Madhavan as the sweet doctor Manoj aka Manu, is one of the must watch flicks in this period of lockdown.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai, Tanu Weds Manu’s plot revolves around the bold Tanu who is in love with her boyfriend Raja Awasthi but her family wants her to get married to an NRI doctor Manu. Manu, who has returned from London, agrees to meet the girl in Kanpur and travels with his close friend Pappi (Deepak Dobriyal) and family. On reaching Tanu’s house, her family informs them that she isn’t well but Manu goes to meet her in her room. While Manu keeps on talking to a veiled Tanu, he wonders why she isn’t responding to him and finds out that she has actually passed out. Manu is smitten by the sleeping Tanu and agrees to marry her.

It is then that the hilarious ride begins and we all were in for some hilarious laughs. There are several reasons why Tanu Weds Manu should make it to your list of must watch flicks in the 21 day lockdown period. But, Pinkvilla picks 5 reasons why this Kangana and Madhavan starrer will make staying at home worthwhile.

Check out the reasons:

1.Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan’s chemistry

From the first awkward meeting to the crazy 2 baraat wedding, Tanu and Manu’s story hooks you in completely. The sweet moments of friendship between Tanu and Manu at their best friend's wedding leave us asking for more. Kangana and Madhavan’s understated and old school romantic tale is a much needed respite from all the negativity that is floating around.

2. Kangana Ranaut

The character of Tanu won Kangana Ranaut a lot of praise and rightly so. Playing the feisty, bold and fun loving girl from Kanpur, Kangana managed to leave everyone in awe of her style as well as her performance. From getting her BF’s name tattooed on herself to falling in love with someone else despite being with another man, all these traits may actually qualify Tanu as a vamp in the old days but in today’s time, Kangana’s portrayal only makes us see her as a girl next door who is flawed as a human. Her performance in the film and her comic timing too makes Tanu Weds Manu a must watch during this period.

3. R Madhavan

Playing Mr Good, R Madhavan as Manu makes a special place in our hearts. From being honest about his feelings for Tanu to Raja Awasthi when he goes to meet his handicapped sister to him caring for Tanu despite knowing she loves someone else, Madhavan as Manu is the guy that any girl would feel lucky to have. Patient, caring and responsible is how one would describe Manu from Tanu Weds Manu and R Madhavan effortlessly woos the audience with his terrific performance as the NRI doctor who would do anything for this feisty girl to whom he has lost his heart!

4. Music and numbers like Rangrez and Sadi Gali

Tanu Weds Manu’s biggest USP was the music of the film. From the romantic song Rangrez to the peppy Punjabi song Sadi Gali, everything about the music of the film makes is a delight to watch. Never while watching Tanu Weds Manu you’ll feel the need to fast forward the songs. Rather, the music and the song placement is made in such a way that it will surely make sitting through them worth your while. In such an anxious timing, Tanu Wed Manu’s music will leave you humming some of the numbers!

5. The relatable storyline and direction by Aanand L Rai

Tanu Weds Manu’s strength lies in the acting by R Madhavan and Kangana but also in the writing by Himanshu Sharma and direction of Aanand L Rai. The story of a small town rebellious girl who doesn’t want to marry a guy who her father picks will strike a chord with the young generation and the character of Manu will remind everyone of the good old school guys who would do anything for the one they love. The film’s story subtly takes a dig at love and arranged marriages and yet, it intersperses it with humour and entertainment. Definitely, makes Tanu Weds Manu a must watch for all during the self quarantine period of 21 days!

So, go ahead and watch this epic entertainer starring Kangana and R Madhavan today. Share your review of the film in the comments!

