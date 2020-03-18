Stuck at home due to Coronavirus? Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

COVID 19 or Coronavirus has shut down almost everything and one is stuck at home. Amidst self quarantining at home, Pinkvilla suggests Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna to keep Coronavirus stress at bay.

While the world is battling a global pandemic of Coronavirus, many countries are facing a complete shut down. With people stranded at home with their families and self-quarantining, you may wonder how to keep yourselves entertained. But, don’t fret, as in the stressful times of Coronavirus, Pinkvilla recommends a classic cult flick Andaz Apna Apna starring , , Karisma Kapoor and in the lead. This comedy flick by Rajkumar Santoshi is bound to leave you entertained. Even if you have seen it a dozen times before, watch it again as it surely will keep COVID 19 worries at bay!

Yes, Pinkvilla’s pick of the day for you while you are stuck at home is the classic comedy flick Andaz Apna that has managed to make one laugh. Who can forget the adorable banter between Amar and Prem played by Aamir and Salman or the hilarious Crime Master Gogo portrayed by Shakti Kapoor. This comedy flick can guarantee to keep your stress away in the distressful times of Coronavirus. Revolving around two blokes, Amar and Prem, who come from a middle-class backdrop but want to marry rich girls, Andaz Apna Apna’s strengths are in its dialogues.

Amar and Prem- Aamir and Salman

From the classic dialogue by Crime Master Gogo, ‘Aankhein Nikaal Ke Gotiyaan Khelunga’ to Paresh Rawal’s twinning act as Teja and Ram Gopal Bajaj, everything about Aamir and Salman starrer screams entertainment. Amidst the chaos and anarchy due to Coronavirus, a little entertainment can be found in this Salman and Aamir starrer and we’re sure you’ll not regret it.

Crime Master Gogo aka Shakti Kapoor

Even the music of the film and songs like ‘Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane’ and ‘Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori’ are bound to leave you hooked to them. Aamir and Raveena’s chemistry as Amar and Karishma and Salman and Karisma’s cute antics as Prem and Raveena is going to leave you with a smile on your face.

Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori with Salman & Karisma

And if that is not enough, two hilarious side villains, Vinod Bhalla and Robert, played by Shehzad Khan and Viju Khote will leave you in splits. The two played a spoof of iconic Hindi film villain ‘Lion’ played by Ajit in Kalicharan.

Bhalla and Robert

We guarantee the climax scene where Salman, Aamir, Karisma, Raveena & others get kidnapped by Teja, Robert, Crime Master Gogo and Bhalla is going to make you roll on the floor with laughter. In the serious and stressful time of Coronavirus, Andaz Apna Apna is a respite we all deserve!

Let us know your review of Andaz Apna Apna in the comments!

