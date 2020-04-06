Stuck at home during COVID 19 lockdown? Aamir Khan starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is Pinkvilla’s pick of the da

Coronavirus outbreak has left most of us stuck at home. In this oh so boring situation, Pinkvilla pics Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke for you. So, go ahead and re-live the golden days of 90s era with this classic romantic comedy.

India is fighting an intense battle with COVID 19 and it isn’t subsiding anytime soon. While are brave heart doctors have been putting in their effort to combat this deadly virus, we have been advised to stay at home. In fact, a 21 day lockdown has also been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein the citizens have been asked to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. It goes without saying that staying at home in this lockdown can be quite exhausting and irritating. So, if you too are bored at you home, here’s you knight in the shining armour as we have come with Pinkvilla Pick that can help you entertain yourself during the home quarantine.

Today’s Pinkvilla Pick is and Juhi Chawla starrer 1993 release Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Aamir’s father Tahir Hussain, the romantic comedy was a big hit back then and it is still considered as a classic of Indian cinema. After all, it is one of the best family entertainers in Bollywood. The movie revolves around a young man Rahul (played by Aamir Khan) whose life was changed within moments after his sister and brother in law passes away and he is given the custody of his two nephews Vicky and Sunny and a niece Munni. Besides, he also had a business to take over which is running in a loss at the moment.

As Rahul is struggling to get a hold of his life, he meets the villain of his life Bijlani, a businessman who is eyeing to eat up his business. On the other hand, his glitzy daughter Maya is also obsessed with Rahul which is making his life worse. Amid this chaos, Vyjayanti (played by Juhi) enters Rahul’s life after Vicky, Sunny and Munni meets her at a mela and likes her company. After a series of humorous incidents, Rahul and Vyjayanti manage to bring life on track and are happy in their small little world. But their oh so happy world takes a toss after Bijlani demands Rahul to marry Maya failing which he is adamant to destroy him. While Rahul takes a stand for his love, his quest to beat Bijlani in his evil plans is quite entertaining. Though there are several reasons why this iconic movie is a must-watch during the lockdown, other than being nostalgic about the childhood days, here are some of the reasons why it can be a great stressbuster in the ongoing crisis situation:

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s chemistry with a new twist

Aamir and Juhi were considered to be the perfect romantic jodi on the big screen in 1990. They made their big debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and then played a cute couple once again in Love Love. While we all were in awe of their cute chemistry, with Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Aamir and Juhi displayed the witty side of their equation and they were a delight to watch. Be it their romantic moments and the humorous one, the duo made sure to keep your smile intact.

Kunal Kemmu steals the show with his cuteness

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke had three child artist Sharokh Bharucha as Vicky, Baby Ashrafa as Munni and Kunal Kemmu as Sunny. The kids played a key role in unfolding the story and did the job pretty well. However, among the three kids, it was the young Kunal Kemmu who managed to steal the show with his cute expressions and one-liners. It was indeed difficult to take our eyes off his innocence and he will surely take you down the memory lane of your childhood.

Bijlani is one of the most entertaining villains on Bollywood

Bollywood has presented villains in a very different light. But with Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, we got to see an amusing side of the badman. Dalip Tahil, who played the role of Bijlani in the movie, was quite fun to watch in this negative role. As much as we want to hate him, his entertaining performance left us wanting for more. Besides, it also takes courage to take up egg shots twice, isn’t it? Kudos to Tahil Saab!

It taught us the age-old lesson – Where there is a will there's a way

In their journey, Rahul and Vyjayanti came across several tough situations where giving up seemed to be the only way out. However, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke came up with several examples that where there is a will there's a way and if you really wish to achieve something if you have the determination. Quite an inspiring message in the current time of COVID-19 crisis.

Soulful music and heart-touching lyrics is all we need to ward off our stress

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke has been a complete entertainment package. It did not just come with a good story and impressive performance, but its songs were also a hit. Be it the romantic number “Kaash Koi Ladka” and “Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se” or the foot-tapping title track, each had its own charm. But, its most popular track, “Yunhi Kat Jayega Safar Saath Chalne Se” is what we need to hear these days as we battle the stress of coronavirus outbreak.

