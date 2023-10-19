Student Of The Year turns 11: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan express gratitude to debut movie

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan are today counted among the talented, versatile, and popular actors in the Hindi film industry. While they might have diverted on their own routes, the trio stepped into Bollywood as newcomers in the movie Student Of The Year. Released on October 19, 2012, the Karan Johar directorial movie completes 11 years. Taking to their social media handles, the three celebs reflected on their film journey and the turning achieving a milestone. KJo also made a post.

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan express gratitude as Student Of The Year turns 11

The three acclaimed actors made their mark in the Indian film industry with their debut movie Student Of The Year. The romantic comedy film showcased the love triangle between the actors and their chase to become the student of the year at their college. Since the 2012 movie completes 11 years after its release today, actors Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan took to their Instagram stories and express their gratitude.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a cute video showing her making a smiley with her fingers on a frosted window. Alia first wrote 11, denoting the years of the movie, and then added a smile to the face. She also penned, “11 years. How time flies.”

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan shared a post by one of his many fan pages. The clip showcased the multiple movies he has acted in over the past years. The Bawaal actor also wrote, “#11yearsofvarundhawan” and used the movie’s song Ishq Wala Love for it.

Take a look:

Shershah star Sidharth Malhotra also reposted multiple fan posts with a smiley and victory emoji.

Take a look:

The director of the film, Karan Johar wasn’t behind. He also celebrated the big day by sharing a video posted by Dharma Movies on their Instagram. Karan penned, “11 years of SOTY”. Dharma Movies shared a video that was an amalgamation of all the wonderful moments and songs from the movie.

Take a look:

The film also starred actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal in supporting roles.

