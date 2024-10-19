Student of the Year turns 12: When Shah Rukh Khan's absence made Karan Johar feel 'empty' while shooting Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra's film

The 2012 film Student of the Year has completed 12 years since its release today, October 19, 2024. Starring debutants Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, it was Karan Johar’s first directorial without Shah Rukh Khan. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the filmmaker revealed that SRK’s absence made him feel ‘empty’ during the shoot of the film.

In an old interview with Zoom during the promotions of Student of the Year, Karan Johar was asked how he felt about the movie being his first one without Shah Rukh Khan in it. In response, Karan said that SRK was playing the ‘integral’ part of a producer on the film. The director further revealed that initially he was comparing his new actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to King Khan.

Karan stated, “Definitely in the beginning there was an empty feeling and I found myself checking myself before I would say, ‘Oh Shah Rukh would do this, oh Shah Rukh would do it like this,’ till I realized how ridiculous that comparison is because it's their first time film and to load them with the pressure of not just anyone but like possibly one of the best actors in the business is ridiculous.”

However, Karan mentioned that the feeling went away after the first week of shoot and got ‘absorbed’ into the lives of his new actors on set. He added that halfway through he began to believe that they were his SRK and Kajol.

Earlier today, Karan Johar made a special post on the 12th anniversary of Student of the Year. He wrote, “Let’s start with...there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!! 12 years and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And best time, it was!”

Student of the Year is a romantic comedy depicting the life of students, their friendships, love, and competition. Directed by Karan Johar, it is produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. Kajol made a special appearance in the peppy track The Disco Song.

