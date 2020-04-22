Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday's happy face is what could drive your mid week blues away; PHOTO

Throwbacks have become quite the trend right now and so we thought of sharing this photo of Ananya Panday that we really love. Check it out here.

Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has always managed to have quite the effect as far as social media is concerned. The actress has been preaching positivity online for the longest time now, and if anything, she sure practices it herself as well. Ananya is a sensation as far as the online world is concerned and everything she does seems to grab our attention, even if it is a simple photo that she has clicked in casual wear.

So we came across this photo of Ananya where she is clicking a selfie of hers and while we totally love the lighting that is there, she looks stunning as well. Ananya has always been someone who believes in minimalistic wear and so, there is no denying how this one is just that. Also, a white shirt with some subtle makeup and hoops along with open hair is indeed one of the finest looks if we are considering being sweet, simple, and super smart.

Check out Ananya Panday's photo here:

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur’s goofy video makes us wish Vijay Deverakonda was a part of it; WATCH)

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×