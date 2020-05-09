Student Of The Year star Alia Bhatt has wanted to be an actress since the young age of 8, Did you know?

Alia Bhatt had revealed that she wants to be an actress on a reality show back when she was 8 years old and we are in awe of the video.

made her debut with Student Of The Year featuring and in the lead roles. And now, years since her first film, the actress has managed to go places with all the work she has done and has become one of the finest stars in B-town. But well, did you know that Alia has wanted to be an actress since the young age of 8? As it turns out, she was on a reality show with parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan and that's where she mentioned it.

On the show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, host Suresh Oberoi asked Alia about her future, and that is when she went on to say, 'Actress Banungi.' Alia did have quite a smile on her face while Suresh Oberoi too, seemed to be delighted to hear this. Also accompanying them were Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and that is when Mahesh Bhatt had revealed how she wishes to be an actress. However, Pooja did say how Shaheen is not interested in being an actress at all and soon, she revealed she wanted to be a writer, one that she is now.

Alia has had quite a couple of films in her kitty and her latest release, Gully Boy, co-starring , went on to win her many accolades. Among other popular films, the actress has been a part of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Highway, Dear Zindagi, and many others. Up ahead, she has an interesting line up of films including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, Takht, and RRR.

You can watch the video with Alia Bhatt here.

