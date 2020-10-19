Student of the Year turns 8: When Sidharth Malhotra felt kissing Alia Bhatt on screen was boring

As Student of the Year clocks eight years today, we look back at a fun fact revealed by Sidharth Malhotra in one of his interviews. Check it out here.

Bollywood has witnessed the making of many movies that depict the emotions, aspirations, and complexities of teenagers. Right from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander to Always Kabhi Kabhi, the younger minds can surely relate to these movies. They try to showcase every single emotion, egos, first love, and even the heartbreaks. One such movie that was released in 2012 is Student of the Year. The romantic comedy-drama was a huge hit back then for all the obvious reasons.

SOTY witnessed the Bollywood debut of not one but three newbies – , , and . It was directed by and co-produced by . And we all know about the heights of success of the three debutants after the movie’s release. As the movie completes 8 years of its release today, we look back at an interesting and fun fact revealed by Sidharth Malhotra in one of his interviews.

When being asked about the most awkward moment he had during shooting, Sidharth revealed that it was the kissing scene between him and Alia Bhatt. Yes, you heard it right! The actor said that the scene was very odd to rehearse. He hilariously stated that both of them didn’t realize it was so technical. In his words, they had to consider multiple things that include considering the angles of their head, lips, and nose. Sid went on to say that it became boring after a while! The actor also mentioned in the same interview that he would love to kiss on-screen.

Credits :Filmfare

