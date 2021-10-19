Student Of The Year turns 9: Films headlined by pairs Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra

On October 19th, 2012, Karan Johar introduced us to three new ‘students’ in the B-Town and we have been in awe of them ever since. Today, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra’s Student Of The Year has clocked nine years since release and we are convinced that time indeed flies! Johar’s coming-of-age college story was mostly a hit among viewers and critics and emerged as one of the top-grossing films of the year. Apart from debutantes Alia, Varun, and Sidharth, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Sahil Anand, Sana Saeed, and Farida Jalal in supporting roles.

SOTY had just the right ingredients for a commercial Hindi film: new actors, cinematic and over-the-top moments, aspirational college life, peppy song numbers, light-hearted moments balanced perfectly with emotions and drama, and of course, a love triangle. After their first film in showbiz, Alia, Varun, and Sidharth went on to feature as the lead pairs in several other movies, as viewers continued to love their on-screen pairing.

As Student Of The Year turns 9, let us have a look at all the films, headlined by pairs Alia and Varun, and then Alia and Sidharth.

Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan films

1. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia portrays the role of Kavya Singh, a young woman from Ambala, who goes to Delhi to shop for her Kareena Kapoor-inspired wedding trousseau, and ends up falling for one Humpty Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan. Only, Humpty is not the sophisticated NRI Angad, (played by Sidharth Shukla) – the man Kavya’s father has chosen for her. Apart from some sweet, playful, and light-hearted moments in Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com, HSKD also gave us the heartbreak song of the year – Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki.

2. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

In 2017, writer & director Shashank Khaitan came up with the ‘spiritual sequel’ to HSKD, with Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. This romantic comedy marked the third collaboration between Alia and Varun. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya followed the story of Vaidehi Trivedi (Alia Bhatt) – a small-town girl who aspires to be a flight attendant, and how she deals with Badrinath Bansal (Varun Dhawan) – her patriarchal and chauvinistic fiancée that she had once fallen for.

3. Kalank (2019)

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is a period drama starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film’s story is based in pre-independence India and follows the lives of six individuals and their confrontations with love, heartbreak, betrayal, revenge, and depression. Alia essays the role of Roop Chaudhary, while Varun is seen as Zafar Chaudhary- the half-brother of Roop’s husband Dev Chaudhary, played by Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film largely focuses on Roop and Zafar’s forbidden love.

Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra films

1. Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921) (2016)

Apart from Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have collaborated in the 2016 film, Kapoor and Sons. Apart from them, Shakun Batra’s family comedy-drama also stars Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, and Fawad Khan in prominent roles. Batra’s Kapoor & Sons has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film is a sensitive and sensible story about a dysfunctional family and two estranged brothers, Rahul and Arjun Kapoor, played by Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra respectively. Alia is seen as Tia Malik, a free-spirited girl, who happens to be Arjun’s love interest.

Which is your favorite among these films? Alia-Varun, or Alia-Sidharth – tell us about your favorite on-screen pair in the comments below!

